Yampa Valley golfers got together to golf for a cause Sunday
The cause: Golf.
The first iteration of what its organizers hope will be an annual tournament was held Sunday, dubbed “For Love of Course.” The fundraiser — which will go toward rehabilitating the course itself as well as junior golf programming — raised between $6,000 and $7,000, according to Yampa Valley Golf Course pro Scott Ballif.
“We were trying to see what would happen this year,” Ballif said. “It was successful, so we’ll probably try to do it again next year.”
The effort isn’t the very first of its kind at the course. A little over a year ago, before the world ended, a February dinner was held to raise funds for the same cause. This year, with COVID-19 still a major factor getting in the way of event planning, the decision was made to take things outdoors.
The destination was natural: raise money for the course by playing the course.
“It was a mixture of our members and people that are new to the golf course,” Ballif said. “We set the format up to be flexible and easier for a golfer without a handicap to play in.
“We’re trying to keep it casual and make sure everyone has a great time.”
The plan as of Tuesday was to keep this going.
“I think once a year,” Ballif said. “I think May, but not necessarily the last weekend. We were surprised it went as well as it did with the holiday weekend.”
Ballif said that the course gets rolling pretty heavy with tournaments come June, so the direction of shift is probably toward the spring.
“The money goes to helping the grounds out, and we received funds from the local marketing district, too, to spend,” Ballif said. “We’re using that for fertilizers, pesticides, replacing sprinkler parts, things like that.”
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Craig and Moffat County make the Craig Press’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Yampa Valley golfers got together to golf for a cause Sunday
The cause: Golf.