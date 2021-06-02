Yampa Valley golfers got together to golf for a cause Sunday

A former Rifle High School student plays Yampa Valley Golf Course in 2017.

The cause: Golf.

The first iteration of what its organizers hope will be an annual tournament was held Sunday, dubbed “For Love of Course.” The fundraiser — which will go toward rehabilitating the course itself as well as junior golf programming — raised between $6,000 and $7,000, according to Yampa Valley Golf Course pro Scott Ballif.

“We were trying to see what would happen this year,” Ballif said. “It was successful, so we’ll probably try to do it again next year.”

The effort isn’t the very first of its kind at the course. A little over a year ago, before the world ended, a February dinner was held to raise funds for the same cause. This year, with COVID-19 still a major factor getting in the way of event planning, the decision was made to take things outdoors.

The destination was natural: raise money for the course by playing the course.

“It was a mixture of our members and people that are new to the golf course,” Ballif said. “We set the format up to be flexible and easier for a golfer without a handicap to play in.

“We’re trying to keep it casual and make sure everyone has a great time.”

The plan as of Tuesday was to keep this going.

“I think once a year,” Ballif said. “I think May, but not necessarily the last weekend. We were surprised it went as well as it did with the holiday weekend.”

Ballif said that the course gets rolling pretty heavy with tournaments come June, so the direction of shift is probably toward the spring.

“The money goes to helping the grounds out, and we received funds from the local marketing district, too, to spend,” Ballif said. “We’re using that for fertilizers, pesticides, replacing sprinkler parts, things like that.”