Yampa Valley Golf Course to be locked at night with support of Moffat County commisioners

CRAIG — The gates at Yampa Valley Golf Course will soon be locked in the evenings after the course has closed.

The Yampa Valley Golf Association became concerned by incidents of vandalism that have occurred this spring at the golf course.

"It's our opinion that there's no need for people to be out there after the golf course has closed," Gary Baysinger, a member of the association, said.

On Thursday, Baysinger requested the commissioners’ support in locking two gates to the course in the evenings. After the pro-shop and restaurant are closed, both the gate to the course's clubhouse and a gate on a maintenance road just east of the Craig-Moffat County Airport will be locked.

The maintenance road is frequented by river users to access Pebble Beach on the Yampa River. Because camping is not allowed at Pebble Beach, Baysinger said there would no impact to people using the road to access the Yampa River.

"It (the golf course) is a great amenity to our community, so we have got to take care of what we have," Commissioner Ray Beck said. During the meeting, Beck also expressed concerns about vandalism at Loudy-Simpson Park.

Commissioner Don Cook was absent from the meeting. Beck said he was attending a conference in Idaho.

The BOCC also took the following actions during its meeting Thursday.

• Agreed to hire people in five positions that were previously budgeted for. New hires will include two part-time technicians, who will maintain Maybell Park; a temporary maintenance technician, who will maintain facilities at Sherman Youth Camp and Freeman Reservoir; a full-time maintenance technician, who will maintain grounds and buildings across the county; and a full-time heavy equipment operator in the Road and Bridge Department.

• Agreed to implement a wellness program for county employees. Though details are still being sorted, full-time county employees could receive eight hours of vacation time if they take 10,000 steps a day for 100 days. Part-time employees will be offered a comparative incentive because they are not eligible for vacation time.

• Signed a resolution that will allow Memorial Regional Health to sign a two-year lease on a warehouse on Moffat County Road 7, near its intersection with Hospital Loop, with the option to purchase the building. Because MRH is a county hospital, the BOCC must sign resolutions granting the hospital permission to enter new lease agreements, though the hospital bears the financial burden of the lease.

• Issued a public liquor license to the Craig Chamber of Commerce for its beer garden at Loudy-Simpson Park during the Whittle the Wood Rendezvous.

• Signed a memorandum of understanding with the Colorado Department of Human Services regarding the Colorado Works and Childcare Assistance Programs, as well as a contract with an individual for behavioral and mental health services in the Colorado Works program.

• Signed two contracts for games and entertainment at the Moffat County Fair.

• Signed a letter of support for the Luttrell Barn Cultural Center Foundation.

• Signed a contract with a sub-contractor supplied by Colowyo Coal Mine for noxious weed control in the Axial Basin.

• Signed an agreement with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment regarding the Moffat County Public Health Agency.

• Heard an update about the Museum of Northwest Colorado.

• Signed resolutions for transfer and payment of payroll warrants and a resolution to void warrants for the month of May.