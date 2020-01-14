Yampa Valley Golf Course teeing off on Valentine’s Day fundraiser

The membership of Yampa Valley Golf Course is hoping to see a little love for the facility in the coming month.

YVGC will host the Valentine’s Day fundraiser dinner “Love, of Course” starting at 6 p.m. Friday, February 14 at Moffat County Fairgrounds Pavilion, 640 E. Victory Way.

The semi-formal evening includes a menu of shrimp, prime rib, roasted lamb and more, as well as dancing and auctions on donated items.

Tickets are $65 per person, which includes a drink ticket. A table for 10 is $650 and includes two drink tickets each.

In addition to auction items, tickets are available for a custom-made truck or SUV bumper donated by Jack’s Bumpers and Craig Steel, the drawing for which will be at the event. Tickets are on sale at Jack’s Bumpers and Mountain Meats, and organizers will be in front of Walmart and Murdoch’s Ranch & Home Supply when weather allows.

The event is organized by Ann Irvin and Jeanne Maneotis, who noted that the past year has been difficult in terms of finance for the golf course partly due to the aftereffects of winter weather leaving rough conditions on the grounds, as well as personnel changes and mechanical issues.

Throughout the past year, everyday course use suffered, as did play from out-of-town golfers, though turnout was still strong for many tournaments, including charitable fundraisers for Bear River Young Life, Boys & Girls Club of Craig, Craig Kiwanis Club, Moffat County Sheriff’s Office, Memorial Regional Health Foundation and Moffat County Cancer Society.

Irvin said that short of a “million-dollar miracle,” fundraiser nights such as “Love, of Course” are needed to keep the facility — part of the Craig community for more than 50 years — afloat.

“If we don’t get some funds raised, it’s not going to be there anymore,” Irvin said. “People are saying it happened in the last year, but it’s been building.”

For more information on how to donate items for auction or to volunteer, contact Ann Irvin at 970-629-0655 or Jeanne Maneotis at 970-326-5547.