Yampa Valley Golf Course regains Yampa Cup with Craig’s win over Steamboat

The bear is back in Craig.

Northwest Colorado’s interclub golf event, the Yampa Cup, pitted the men’s club of Craig’s Yampa Valley Golf Course against Steamboat Springs Golf Club Saturday and Sunday, with the YVGC crew taking the title this year.

The Chapman tournament put individual golfers against one another in a Saturday round at Steamboat — which the hosting team won 7-5 — followed by Sunday in Craig. The second day of play on the links went well for Craig players winning the set 16.5 to 7.5 for a total victory of 21.5 to Steamboat’s 14.5.

The bear trophy that symbolizes the win went to Steamboat in 2017, with Craig winning it in 2016 after a four-year drought. The two men’s clubs hosted the event in summer this year rather than its usual September spot on the schedule.

Players on both sides agreed the tourney was an enjoyable weekend.

Craig’s Mike Kuberry said his stroke play was about the same both days, though in match play, he had more of an advantage Sunday.

Recommended Stories For You

“It helps to be at home, just knowing my course,” he said.

Kuberry defeated Steamboat’s Nathan Grace handily while at YVGC, which Grace said was largely due to his opponent’s familiarity with the turf.

“He’s been out here for quite a while, and I’ve only played here two or three times this year,” he said. “I had a hard time finding fairways and putting shots together, but that’s golf for you.”

Grace, who works at Steamboat’s Haymaker Golf Course and tees off there regularly, said he shot back-to-back 85’s, despite a disastrous start Sunday.

“It’s my first time playing in this tournament, and I didn’t really know the flow of things, but as long as I’m below a 90 I’m pretty content with that,” he said.

The regional rivalry is a friendly one rather than being cutthroat, and whether sporting the royal blue shirts of Craig or the peach hue of Steamboat, players were quick to shake hands at the end of the afternoon session and gather for drinks.

“They’re good people, and we enjoyed each other’s company,” Kuberry said.