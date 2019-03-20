Yampa Valley Golf Course hosting men’s club meeting as site aims for April opening

The grounds are still recovering from recent late winter weather, but the regulars of Yampa Valley Golf Course are looking ahead to spring and summer.

Yampa Valley Men's Golf Club will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 4 at YVGC for the first meeting of the season.

The evening will include election of officers and dinner for all members who have paid 2019 dues.

The men's club is seeking new members, whether new to the sport or a longtime duffer. Applications are available from the pro shop or at the meeting.

Course pro Jeff Harnasch said YVGC is still in the midst of preparing for a new season, with a tentative goal of opening for play in early April as weather permits.

The pro shop is currently open for business with hours from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Last year’s apparel and equipment are on sale as the shop brings in new inventory.

The course will be running an early bird special for membership through the end of March. Rates for the season are available at yampavalleygolf.com.

For more information on club membership or course status, call 970-824-FORE (3673).