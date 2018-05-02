Yampa Valley Golf Course celebrates 2 hole-in-one recipients

Yampa Valley Golf Course has already seen two instances of the biggest moment in a golfer’s life early in its 2018 season.

YVGC was the site of two separate hole-in-one happenings during April.

The first occurred April 14, with Gary Deti sinking an ace on the course’s fourth hole, using an eight iron from 171 yards, golfing alongside Darrell Sparks and Jeff Richards.

Deti and Sparks were present for the second hole-in-one, which Suzanne Brookshire achieved April 25 on the 11th hole, a 96-yard shot from the ladies tees with a nine iron.

YVGC pro Jeff Harnasch noted he was a pleasantly shocked that two “rare and great accomplishments” happened so close together.

“It has come as a big surprise that we have already recorded two hole-in-ones in this very young season,” Harnasch said.