Yampa Valley Gives rally to celebrate nonprofits in Routt and Moffat counties

For more information and to schedule your Yampa Valley Gives Day donation, visit yampavalleygives.org.

What: Yampa Valley Gives Day Rally When: 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 30 Where: Routt County Courthouse lawn, 136 Sixth St.

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — Make some noise for local nonprofits at the Yampa Valley Gives Day Rally.

In celebration of Yampa Valley Gives Day, nonprofit organizations and those that support them are invited to gather on the Routt County Courthouse lawn at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 30.

During the celebration, Routt County Commissioner Tim Corrigan will proclaim Tuesday, Dec. 4 as Yampa Valley Gives Day. Mark Andersen, executive director of the Yampa Valley Community Foundation, will deliver a short speech about philanthropy, and a group photo will be taken. Nonprofits in attendance can enter a drawing to win $500 and are encouraged to bring signs and banners to the rally.

“The big hope is to really get the local nonprofits excited about the day and start building the energy for the day,” said Yampa Valley Gives Board Member Chuck Cerasoli. “It's a great way to get them all together.”

Yampa Valley Gives Day has raised more than $2.6 million since it started in 2014, according to Yampa Valley Community Foundation Marketing and Passport Club Manager Helen Beall. Yampa Valley Gives is a program of the Yampa Valley Community Foundation and is a regional champion of Colorado Gives Day.

“This is one of the few times where we get together to celebrate giving,” she said. “Rather than being competitive over grants or donors, we’re coming together as nonprofits because everybody does something to support the health and vitality of the Yampa Valley.”

Cerasoli said he hopes donations top $1 million this year. Last year was the most successful Yampa Valley Gives Day so far, raising more than $750,000 in 24 hours.

“Our real goal is to introduce philanthropy to new people who may not have given before,” Beall said.

Beall said Yampa Valley Gives donors can make financial contributions to 80 nonprofits in Routt and Moffat counties. Donors can support a number of organizations supporting nearly any cause under the sun. A full list of participating nonprofit organizations is available at yampavalleygives.org.

“If a donor is looking for any cause to give to, they’re going to find it on that website,” Beall said.

Donors can schedule a donation for Yampa Valley Gives Day in advance, and yampavalleygives.org allows donors to give to multiple organizations in one transaction.

“The thing for me that makes the day so cool is it helps you organize your giving into one effort and one day,” Cerasoli said. “It’s really cool the way it organizes that effort and focuses it on our local nonprofits. It just makes it so easy to give.”

To reach Eleanor Hasenbeck, call 970-871-4210, email ehasenbeck@SteamboatPilot.com or follow her on Twitter @elHasenbeck.