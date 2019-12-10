Yampa Valley Gives hits Moffat County Tuesday

Members of Moffat County's nonprofits pose outside of the Moffat County Courthouse Dec. 4 at the Yampa Valley Gives rally. (Courtesy Photo)



On Tuesday, Dec. 10, people across Colorado will give what they can to support charities in the places they live as part of Colorado Gives Day.

The annual day of giving has been made possible by Community First Foundation, since 2007, to encourage charitable giving by providing comprehensive, objective and up-to-date information about Colorado nonprofits and an easy way to support them online at ColoradoGives.org and on its signature giving day — Colorado Gives Day.

Dec. 10 was declared Yampa Valley Gives Day by Moffat County Commissioner Donald Broom on behalf of the board of county commissioner who adopted a formal resolution.

“Non-profit organizations are essential to our quality of life. Commissioner Broom said during his speech Dec. 4 at the Yampa Valley Gives rally in front of the courthouse. “Not only because of the valuable programs they provide to local citizens, but also, because of the positive economic impact within our local community.

“We have important non-profit organizations in Moffat County with excellent staff members and dedicated volunteers,” Broom added. “The programs and services provided by local non-profits help develop and enrich our community in numerous ways that enhance the quality of life for many individuals and families.”

A $1.5 million incentive fund from Community First Foundation and FirstBank means that every nonprofit receiving a donation on Colorado Gives Day also receives a portion of the fund, increasing the value of every dollar donated. This is the largest incentive fund for a Gives Day in the country! While only money raised on Dec. 10 applies to the incentive, donations may be scheduled in advance.

Colorado Gives Day has grown to be the state’s largest one-day online giving event, raising more than $200 million statewide since it began in 2010.

To help donors localize their gifts regional pages were created. For the past five years, YampaValleyGives.org has helped to connect local donors to local causes. In 2018, Yampa Valley Gives Day raised more than $913,00 and has raised some $2.9 million to date. This year the group is aiming to raise over $1 Million.

This year more than 80 local nonprofits stand to benefit during the statewide day of philanthropy.

“It’s so great to see organizations like United Way, and other non-profit organizations such as the Boys and Girls Club, Connection 4 Kids, Freedom Hooves, Budget Center, Northwest Colorado Health, Northwest Colorado Center for Independence, CNCC, and many other organizations here in Moffat County,” Broom said. “There are other organizations outside of Moffat County that provide services to our community such as Grand Futures, Yampa Valley Autism and REPS.”

At the rally in front of the courthouse last week, $500 was awarded to the Community Budget Center as part of drawing during the event. Eight local nonprofits attended the event.

Helen Beall, Community Impact Manager at the Yampa Valley Community Foundation, encouraged the group to share the power of philanthropy.

“Tell someone that you support local nonprofits and why you do it,” Beall said. “Don’t be shy about what you do. You won’t be shy about getting a new car or your kid getting straight A’s on their report card. You never know who will inspire to become a philanthropist

” Our communities will stronger and healthier if we come together to support the nonprofits that provide for our community.”

Learn more at yampavalleygives.org.