Yampa Valley Gives Day set for Tuesday, Dec. 8

Members of Moffat County's nonprofits pose outside of the Moffat County Courthouse Dec. 4, 2019 at the Yampa Valley Gives rally.

File Photo

On Tuesday, Dec. 8, people across Colorado will give what they can to support non-profit in the places they live as part of Colorado Gives Day.

In Moffat County, Dec. 8 will serve as Yampa Valley Gives Day, following a declaration and adoption of a formal resolution from the board of county commissioners.

“Every year, the Yampa Valley comes together to support non-profits for a single day,” said Kristen Vigil, Executive Director of Moffat County United Way. “The whole state of Colorado does it, but we’re encouraging everybody to support and encourage people to give where they live.”

The annual day of giving has been made possible by Community First Foundation, since 2007, to encourage charitable giving by providing comprehensive, objective and up-to-date information about Colorado nonprofits and an easy way to support them online at ColoradoGives.org and on its signature giving day — Colorado Gives Day.

Yampa Valley Gives, in partnership with the Yampa Valley Community Foundation, has been designated as a Regional Champion of ColoradoGives to promote Colorado Gives Day in Moffat and Routt counties.

Residents of Moffat County are encouraged to support the 50+ participating local organizations at yampavalleyGives.org because all donations, whether large or small, can make a difference to nonprofits in need and the community as a whole.

This year, more than 50 nonprofits stand to benefit from Yampa Valley Gives Day. While rallies were held in the past in front of the Moffat County Courthouse in support of Yampa Valley Gives Day, Vigil said local nonprofits will hold a “virtual” rally day on Wednesday, Dec. 2 from noon to 1 p.m.

“These nonprofits are the lifeblood of our community here in Moffat County,” Commissioner Ray Beck said.

