Yampa Valley Gives celebrates local nonprofits on Giving Tuesday

Representatives of several local nonprofits gather in preparation of Yampa Valley Gives Day, which is Dec. 7, on the national Giving Tuesday in front of the Moffat County Courthouse.

Cuyler Meade / Craig Press

Several local nonprofits gathered outside the Moffat County Courthouse to celebrate their ongoing efforts to raise funds for their various causes.

Yampa Valley Gives, which operates under the umbrella of Colorado Gives Day, organized the event, which included the local United Way, Humane Society of Moffat County, the Boys and Girls Club, Northwest Colorado Health and several more. Giving Tuesday, a national day of donation, was celebrated Tuesday, and Colorado Gives Day is celebrated Wednesday. Yampa Valley Gives Day is Dec. 7.

Moffat County commissioner Donald Broom delivers a speech encouraging residents to donate time or money to local nonprofits on Yampa Valley Gives Day, which is Dec. 7.

Cuyler Meade / Craig Press

“Frequently, nonprofit leaders are the voice for the people they serve,” said Moffat County commissioner Donald Broom in a speech commemorating the event. “Thanks to a combination of strong community relationships and local knowledge, these organizations often understand better than anyone else their communities’ needs and the best way to meet them. But, in an era of growing needs and shrinking government resources, nonprofits are being asked to do even more with less, putting additional strain on their already limited resources.”

Broom highlighted nearly a dozen reasons to be thankful for nonprofits like those assembled, and added that the community ought to be prepared to step up and support these critical institutions.

“Shed any doubts you may have about why donations to charities are so important and offer your time or money to a cause that you believe in,” he said. “Other people will benefit, but you will also benefit in many ways.”

Information on organizations and ways to donate can be found at coloradogives.org/YampaValleyGives/ or by visiting the individuals organizations’ websites.