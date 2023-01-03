Yampa Valley Fiberworks offers variety of upcoming classes
January is a busy month for Yampa Valley Fiberworks with several classes and gatherings coming up.
Lorrae Moon, the owner of Yampa Valley FIberworks, said classes have been filling up, and she’s had to split them into different groups, but there is still room to join.
“With this kind of winter, you have to have classes,” Moon said. “People are getting ready to hunker down.”
In the classes, participants can learn how to make rope baskets, toe-up socks, slow stitching/mending, or get help with knitting. Moon said participants can bring their own supplies, and she carries supplies in her shop north of town where the classes are held. Call 970-824-9568 for more.
Upcoming classes:
- 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Jan. 10 — Rope basket class, $20
- 2 p.m. Jan. 11 — Learn toe-up socks, $25
- Jan 14. — Round table arts, just a free time to gather and work on art
- 10 a.m.-noon Jan. 21 — Rag rug class, $25
- 1-3 p.m. Jan 26 — Slow stitching/mending, $25
- 1-3 p.m. on Tuesdays — Get help with knitting
