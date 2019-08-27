Yampa Valley Electric contractors working in Routt, Moffat County sites

Yampa Valley Electric Association announced Tuesday in a news release it will have contractors working on a variety of projects in service areas in Routt and Moffat counties.

Construction locations will include:

Titan Electric working on Howelsen Hill, Steamboat Springs and Dunckley Pass

CPI working on Mt. Werner in Steamboat Springs

Cromer Construction working in the Steamboat 2 subdivision

Global Mapping Solutions working on Mt. Werner in Steamboat Springs

All Weather Services working on right-of-way needs from the Clark area to Steamboat Springs

Universal working on fiber installation in Craig

Maverick working on fiber installation in the Pine Grove Area

Pole testers working in the Hayden area conducting utility pole inspections

Ward working in the Craig area

“The contractor crews will be wearing yellow safety vests and hats emblazoned with ‘Yampa Valley Electric Association Contractor’ on them,” the release said. “For the public’s safety and the safety of our crews, YVEA asks that you use caution near our contractors’ work sites. YVEA wants you, and our contractors’ crews to get home safely.”

