Yampa Valley Electric Association, Luminate Fiber announce partnership with FCC
Goal of partnership is to increase high-speed broadband access in rural Northwest Colorado
Yampa Valley Electric Association and Luminate Fiber are moving forward in a partnership to increase high-speed broadband access in rural Northwest Colorado, the pair announced Monday morning.
The two companies will also partner with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to help expand broadband services, according to a press release from YVEA Monday morning.
The FCC will partner with YVEA/Luminate through its Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (RDOF) to deploy a fiber-to-the-premises network that will connect thousands of households and businesses over the next decade to high-speed broadband throughout Northwest Colorado.
“We are honored to partner with the FCC on this important project. Across our territory, it has been increasingly clear that broadband services are not an option at this time, but a necessity for community health and wellbeing, especially in our coal impacted communities,” said Steve Johnson, General Manager/CEO of YVEA. “The buildout of broadband is the single most important investment we can make in our communities-impacting economic development, student achievement, emergency services and health care. We are grateful to the FCC for partnering with us to help provide stability and opportunity to the rural and remote citizens of Northwest Colorado.”
