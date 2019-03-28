Yampa Valley Electric Association launches Luminate Broadband

“High-speed broadband is on the way!” announced Yampa Valley Electric Association in recent social media posts and on the electrical co-op’s new websites.

Luminate Broadband is a newly formed branch of the cooperative utility and in the process of building its fiber-optic broadband network, which, according to marketing materials, “will deliver high-speed internet to improve the quality of your life.”

The high-speed fiber broadband internet service will offer data speeds of up to 1 gigabyte (1,000 megabytes) per second.

News of YVEA’s entry into the broadband market was made public in fall 2018. Prior to that, the Moffat County Broadband Initiative was leading an effort to improve connectivity in Craig and Moffat County.

MCBI is a joint effort involving several local community anchor institutions, led by the city of Craig, Moffat County, and the now dissolved Craig Moffat Economic Development Partnership. In addition to those three entities, Memorial Regional Health, Colorado Northwestern Community College, Moffat County School District, and Moffat County Local Marketing District were also part of the effort.

The MCBI plan called for 14.7 miles of middle-mile fiber infrastructure serving 38 community anchor institutions in Craig and the buildout of a Meet Me Center.

Recommended Stories For You

YVEA CEO Steve Johnson explained in November, that the cooperative intends to offer the same open-access network MCBI had planned while including similar middle-mile infrastructure and fiber extending to those entities and residences that sign up for service.

YVEA decided to create their own network as partners of the Moffat County Broadband Initiative were asking the Department of Local Affairs for funding. With YVEA committing to the project, the DOLA grant application was withdrawn and MCBI stepped back to support their efforts.

“We have similar interests to the city of Craig — to serve our member organizations, businesses, and residents. This project falls in line with our mission of providing critical infrastructure to our members,” Johnson said in November. “The work done through the Moffat County Broadband Initiative — with the city of Craig, Moffat County and CMEDP at the helm — acted as a catalyst for us to enter the broadband space, as many electric cooperatives across the country are doing. The collaboration within the community is making this buildout possible.”

Mayor John Ponikvar said at the time, the collaborative effort with YVEA is the “best possible outcome” the city and the MCBI committee could have envisioned.

Contact Sasha Nelson at 970-875-1794 or snelson@CraigDailyPress.com.