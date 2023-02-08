Yampa Valley Electric Association Craig office closure extended to mid-March

Yampa Valley Electric Association announced on Wednsday, Feb. 8, that the Craig office is going to extend its closure to allow more time to investigate a plumbing issue.

Carly Davidson, public relations specialist for YVEA, said that the YVEA and Luminate Broadband office at 3715 U.S. Highway 40 in Craig will be closed until mid-March so that staff and contractors have more time to determine the scope of the issue.

Initially, YVEA had hoped to resolve the plumbing issue and reopen the Craig office on Monday, Feb. 13.

During the office closures, members needing to pay bills can do so by calling 970-879-1160 or by using the payment drop boxes at the Craig YVEA office or City Market, 505 W. Victory Way, Craig.

YVEA and Luminate services are also available at the Steamboat office, 2211 Elk River Road, which will still be open during this time.

The normal YVEA business hours are 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. In the event of any electrical outages during normal business hours, members can call 970-879-1160.

To reach Luminate services, the best number is 970-870-4320.