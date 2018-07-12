Yampa Valley Baptist vacation bible school takes Moffat County kids camping, climbing

CRAIG — Kids participating Yampa Valley Baptist Church’s annual vacation Bible school are getting physical.

This year’s theme was camping, so the church became known as “Camp Moose on the Loose” during the Bible school. The “camp” featured physical activities one might see at a sleep-away summer camp, and one of the activities Pastor Gaius Wilkinson and his congregation are particularly proud of is a rock-climbing wall.

The climbing wall was built with help from volunteers at the church, Wilkinson said. It took about two weeks to build and included an attached jungle gym and zip-line.

About 40 children and 16 teenagers are participating in this year’s Bible school, which has been a regular feature of the church since its inception and always takes place the week after Fourth of July. All denominations are welcome.

Wilkinson said the success of the Bible school is owing to the volunteers from the church, who have worked hard to ensure the kids have fun.

The church has invested heavily into the vacation Bible school the past few years, Wilkinson added, going from hundreds to thousands of dollars per year.

“We believe in investing in kids,” Wilkinson said.