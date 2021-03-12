Yampa River Fund announces increase in funding ahead of grant application deadline

The Yampa River Fund has increased its available funding for grants from $130,000 to $200,000 this year, the organization announce March 4 in a press release ahead of the March 17 application deadline.

“We are grateful to have more funds available than we originally anticipated this year,” said Andy Baur, Yampa River Fund manager for The Nature Conservancy in Colorado. “We hope this increase in funding will encourage more proposals from throughout the basin for a variety of project types.”

The Yampa River Fund is a community-based collaborative dedicated to identifying and funding activities that protect the water supply, aquatic habitat, and multi-beneficial opportunities provided by the Yampa River.

Formed in September 2019, the Fund was created through a partnership of 21 public, private and non-profit entities representing the entire Yampa Basin coming together to create the Board that governs the Fund.

“We are looking forward to building on last year’s first round of grants from the Yampa River Fund,” said Baur. “This is great opportunity to help invest in projects that support this great river and all it does to bolster our livelihoods and economy.”

The Yampa River Fund Steering Committee will make its funding award decisions by early May.

The Yampa River Fund says it will invest in conservation and restoration activities that positively impact Yampa River flows and support natural resource-based livelihoods, including agriculture and recreation, throughout the basin.

“The investments will ensure that a healthy, flowing Yampa River remains the thriving center of the communities for generations to come,“ the press release states.

In 2020, the Yampa River fund provided funding to a variety of projects throughout the Basin. Projects included an improved river access point, planning for a future greenway, river bank restoration and reforestation and funding dedicated to sustaining flows during the dry late summer months.

Eligible applicants for the second grant cycle include state and local government entities, public districts and irrigation entities, mutual ditch companies, homeowners associations, and non-profits. Private landowners are encouraged to partner with one of these entities to submit a grant application.

The Yampa River Fund Grant application and guidelines can be found on their website: yampariverfund.org/grants.

