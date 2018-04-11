Yampa River Bridge north of Maybell closed for repairs indefinitely

CRAIG — A bridge over the Yampa River on Moffat County Road 19, one mile north of Maybell, is closed for repairs. County officials do not yet know when the bridge will re-open.

In October 2017, an inspection found the bridge’s southern structural supports had shifted. Due to the damage, the load rating of the bridge was reduced to 5 tons. Now, the Colorado Department of Transportation has required the county to close the bridge.