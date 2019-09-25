Yampa Valley Friends of the NRA banquet Oct. 5

Yampa Valley Friends of the NRA will host its annual banquet at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 5 at the Boys & Girls Club of Craig, 1324 East U.S. Highway 40.

The evening will include a hearty dinner for $50.

“It’s a very nice prime rib dinner,” said Janine Stehle-Doehling, co-chair of the event. “This is how we raise money for our local 4-H shooting sports.”

The event will include live and silent auctions, games, and other prizes or discounts from area small businesses.

Last, but not least, the event will include a raffle of 13 different pistols, shotguns, and rifles for $20 per raffle ticket or $100 for six raffle tickets. Those guns include a Benelli Nova 12-gauge tactical shotgun, a Kimber 84M Hunter chambered in .308, a Ruger American Rifle Predator chambered in .223, a Springfield M1A chambered in 6.5 Creedmoor, a Henry All-Weather .30-30, and a host of revolvers and semi-automatic pistols made by Kimber, Springfield and Ruger.

Last year, Yampa Valley Friends of the NRA raised more than $50,000. Much of that went to local scholarships for Craig kids.

“All of that goes to kids, basically,” said Wade Gerber, chair of the event. “50% is earmarked for this community if it’s asked for. If there are enough grant applications in this area, it will go to that. The other 50% goes to state programs.”

Stehle-Doehling said those attending for the raffle will have a chance at each firearm being raffled — regardless if they win or not.

“If your name is drawn and you win a gun, your name goes back in the pot,” she said.