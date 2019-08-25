Yahoo Ball Drop features new format to benefit Boys & Girls Club, Kiwanis

The annual Yahoo Golf Tournament and Ball Drop takes place Saturday, Sept. 7 at Yampa Valley Golf Course.

The annual Yahoo Golf Tournament and Ball Drop takes place Saturday, Sept. 7 at Yampa Valley Golf Course as a fundraiser for Boys & Girls Club of Craig and Craig Kiwanis Club.

The morning begins with a special delivery at YVGC at 8:30 a.m., with hundreds of multicolored golf balls plunging to the ground, winning prizes for those who bought them. Rather than the usual airplane drop by Mountain Air Spray, organizers will provide a different format for the event, which is still under organization.

Following the ball drop is the golf tournament itself, featuring a new format for this year: the Yahoozer four-person scramble.

The Yahoo tourney first began in 2001 in memory of rancher and golfer Ralph Knez and later also memorialized the late Jim Severson. In 2004, the event also featured the ball drop portion, starting the morning with an airplane flying over the course and unloading thousands of golf balls registered to participants for a variety of prizes.

The event benefited many different groups before Boys & Girls Club was officially attached in 2010, the organization partnering with Kiwanis in 2014. The event has raised more than $200,000 since its inception.

Kiwanis uses funding from its activities to provide scholarships to local students, while Boys & Girls Club puts the money toward its work with younger children and after-school activities.

The amount brought in each year ranges from $15,000 to $20,000.

Tickets for the ball drop are $10 for one white ball, $50 for five white and one red, or $100 for one dozen white and three red, all of which can win valuable prizes.

Entry is $260 per team or $65 per player. Registration includes 18 holes, cart rental, range usage, breakfast and a barbecue lunch. Signups are limited to 25 teams.

Ball drop tickets are available at Boys & Girls Club of Craig, and tournament forms can be found at YVGC. For more information, call 970-826-0411 or 970-824-FORE (3673).

