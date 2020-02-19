XMR snowmobile action roars to life at Hayden Speedway

Racers compete in the Hayden Vintage and Classic snowmobile races.

Sally Dixon Photography

Winter’s silence was awakened by the sounds of racing at Hayden Speedway, snowmobile racing that is.

Xtreme Mountain Racing, known as XMR, hosted the annual Hayden Vintage and Classic snowmobile races Feb. 14, 15, and 16.

Snowmobiles of all makes from a classic 1965 Bombardier Ski-Doo to 1999 models, of not so distant past, graced the speedway track. Racers of all ages, men, women, and children, contended for the top spots in 24 different race classes ranging from junior minis to Outlaw mods. The youngest racer from Utah was 5 years old and the oldest racer from Colorado, Darwin Hogy, was 73.

Darwin Hogy competes in the Hayden Vintage and Classic snowmobile races.

Sally Dixon Photography

Friday, the first race day, kicked off with the Dash for Cash races adorned by a colorful display of fireworks. Saturday was a full day of racing action where racers clashed to gain that top spot in their respective race classes and the highest possible points to be crowned the top racer of the season.

Junior racers compete in the Hayden Vintage and Classic snowmobile races.

Sally Dixon Photography

The day closed out with an awards ceremony at J. W. Snack’s Gulf Coast Bar and Grill, where first, second and third place winners were awarded with trophies and prizes. XMR sponsors were recognized for their outstanding support as well.

Craig Powersports and Steamboat Powersports were awarded the Top Sponsorship. Sunday’s race day was a shortened continuation of selected race classes followed by a simple awards ceremony at the track.

The race was a complete success. XMR and the racers extend their thanks to the City of Hayden for opening up the track grounds. Thanks to Hahn’s Peak Roadhouse for providing the snow cat and grooming of the track.

Thanks to Sally Dixon Photography for putting the race action in photographs. Thanks to J.W. Snack’s for providing an outstanding venue, delicious food, and excellent service. Thanks to the Best Western Deer Park hotel for being the XMR group sponsored lodging.

Thanks to the many sponsors for their support and donations who help make this event possible. An extra thanks goes out to the Hayden community and volunteers for being a part of this XMR racing extravaganza.

XMR Director Kevin Kronfuss stated that our racers were very satisfied with the outcome of the Hayden Vintage and Classic snowmobile race. They enjoyed everything about it and agreed that XMR should return to Hayden in 2021.

XMR is excited to inform that they are looking forward to coming back to Hayden in 2021.