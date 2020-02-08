Racers in the vintage 0-550 super mod event hit the track at Hayden Speedway during the Vintage & Classic Oval Snowmobile Racing.

Andy Bockelman

XMR hosting snowmobile races at Hayden Speedway

Xtreme Mountain Racing is hosting the Hayden Vintage & Classic Snowmobile Races Feb. 14, 15, and 16 at Hayden Speedway.

XMR invites you to join us and partake in this racing extravaganza.

The event includes 24 race classes from junior minis to outlaw mods, racers of all ages, men, women, and children.

Early registration begins at 4 p.m. Feb. 14 for Friday’s Dash for Cash and the Saturday and Sunday doubleheader.

Awards ceremonies will be held Saturday at JW Snack’s Bar & Grill and Sunday at the speedway.

Come on out and enjoy seeing the vintage and classics go head to head in oval track racing under the catchphrase “Blast from the past and still as fast!”

For more information on the schedule and other upcoming races, visit xmr-racing.com or call 303-888-9378.