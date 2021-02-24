Xcel commits to no employee layoffs when retiring Hayden power plant

To feed the Hayden Station power plant, Xcel is proposing installing a railroad line that would go over U.S. Highway 40 near an existing bridge that crosses the Yampa River.



Xcel Energy announced Wednesday morning that it’s committed to avoiding any employee layoffs when closing its coal-fired power plants, including the two stations in Hayden set to retire later this decade.

In a virtual presentation, representatives of Xcel, the state’s largest power utility, unveiled details of the company’s plan to reduce carbon emissions by 85% by 2030 and to adopt a fully carbon-free system by 2050. The plan includes adding 5,500 megawatts of wind, solar and energy storage to the Colorado system, enough to power 1.8 million homes annually, according to Ben Fowke, chairman of Xcel Energy.

“That’s more than double the amount of renewable energy in the Colorado system,” said Fowke, who added that if approved the plan will transform the state’s energy policy.

The clean energy plan, which is expected to be filed with the state at the end of March, also calls for all of Xcel’s coal-fired plants in Colorado to be fully retired or repowered by 2040. The two stations in Hayden are set to retire in 2027 and 2028.

No employee layoffs are anticipated with the plant closures, according to Xcel. Instead, the company will work with employees on a transition plan, including offering training opportunities to work in renewable energy or other energy sectors.

“We are committed to working with our employees and the communities we serve as we make significant strides leading the nation’s and Colorado’s ambitious clean energy transition, while also ensuring reliability and affordability for our customers,” Fowke said.

Rich Meisinger, business manager of IBEW Local 111, which represents over 4,200 energy workers throughout Colorado, said Xcel and the union have been forced to think outside the box to find new avenues for impacted workers, including the 68 employees at the Hayden Station.

“We can’t just transfer the impacted workers to another power plant anymore,” Meisinger said. “I think the company and union are working more closely than they ever have to secure opportunities to good union jobs in Colorado.”

While a transition plan was already a component to the state’s Office of Just Transition, Gov. Jared Polis said during the presentation that announcing there will be no layoffs “makes the job easier.”

“It’s a strong commitment to make upfront,” Polis said. “It’s not every day our economic incentives line up with our environment incentives, but that’s what’s happening here.”

While Xcel seeks to eliminate all carbon emissions, the company will continue to rely on natural gas to ensure a reliable grid, according to Fowke.

This story will be updated following an interview with the president of Xcel Energy Colorado later this afternoon.