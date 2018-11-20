Wyoming officer considers plea deal related to negligently firing gun at Steamboat baseball game

STEAMBOAT SPRINGS — A case that has been slowly moving through the local court system involving a Wyoming police officer accused of accidentally discharging a firearm during a youth baseball game in Steamboat Springs looks to be coming to a conclusion.

Markum King, a 37-year-old officer with the Cheyenne Police Department, has been offered a plea deal, but it is not clear whether he will accept it.

“At this point, we could still decide to go to trial,” King’s attorney Sean Brown said Tuesday. “Nothing is done yet. I can’t speak at this point as to what he may or may not do.”

King has been charged with disorderly conduct, a class 2 misdemeanor, and reckless endangerment, a class 3 misdemeanor.

On June 15, Steamboat Springs Police Department officers responded to Ski Town Park for a report of shots fired.

According to a police report, King had a concealed-carry permit and unintentionally fired a single shot from a small, semi-automatic handgun into the dirt beneath the bleachers. The bullet grazed his buttocks and drew some blood. He was otherwise uninjured.

King, who was in town supporting one of the teams, was compliant with requests to leave the area of the baseball game, which was part of a Triple Crown youth tournament. The game continued after the incident.

King admitted to drinking a small amount of alcohol about an hour before talking to police. King submitted to a breath test and blew a 0.00.

Body camera footage filmed by police showed King being apologetic and cooperative.

In response to the incident, Steamboat Police Chief Cory Christensen told his officers they were not allowed to use the same type of Clipdraw holster that King had been wearing.

“It does not cover the trigger guard and increases the chance of a negligent discharge,” Christensen said.

The plea agreement offered to King dismisses the disorderly conduct charge and calls for King to plead guilty to reckless endangerment.

That offer includes a $500 fine and $307.50 in court costs.

King has until Dec. 28 to sign the plea agreement, and he will then be formally sentenced. Otherwise, the case will go to trial.

Brown said King is still working for the Cheyenne Police Department.

To reach Matt Stensland, call 970-871-4247, email mstensland@SteamboatPilot.com or follow him on Twitter @SBTStensland.