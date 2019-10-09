 Wyman Museum Pumpkin Patch sprouts up Oct. 19 | CraigDailyPress.com

Wyman Museum Pumpkin Patch sprouts up Oct. 19

News | October 9, 2019

Craig Press Staff
Families look through their choices at the pumpkin patch at Wyman Living History Museum.
Andy Bockelman

Wyman Living History Museum will host the annual pumpkin patch and fall festival from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 19 at the museum, 94350 E. U.S. Highway 40.

Plenty of pumpkins of all shapes and sizes will be available for purchase and ready to be carved into jack-o’-lanterns, with a pumpkin-painting station on site.

Family fun for all ages will be available across the museum grounds, including wagon rides, a scarecrow-making station, a bounce house, face-painting, vendors, a silent auction, and seasonal food and drinks.

Kids can also hunt for the needle in the hay maze for a prize.

New this year will be performances by the cast of the Craig Historic Ghost Walk.

Admission is free, though some activities will require a fee.

For more information, call 970-824-6346.

