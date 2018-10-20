Wyman Museum pumpkin patch busting with fall fun for Moffat County families

Huge. Tiny. Orange. White. Pink. Smooth. Warty.

Whatever size, color or texture was needed for your Halloween décor, you could find it amid the bounty of fall on display Saturday during Wyman Living History Museum’s annual pumpkin patch.

Families came out in droves for the autumn festival complete with a plethora of activities in addition to seasonal vegetables that were the guests of honor.

Wagon rides, train rides, a bounce house, face-painting, scarecrow-making and more were available for kids of all ages.

Children and parents happily got lost in the hay maze, with prizes available for those who found the fabled needle in a haystack.

“I thought it would be a tiny little needle, but some boy found it then hid it again, and I got it, and it was so big,” said 7-year-old Zariah Stover, displaying the specially made item, nearly the size of her arm.

In the pumpkin patch, some kids were quick to pick out what they would take home as their jack-o’-lantern or painted porch resident.

For 2-year-old Madison Fallis, the selection process was long-ranging. Like Goldilocks, she weighed her options between the too-small weebies and the too-big giants — sitting on some of them — in search of the gourd that was just right.

“It’s our annual tradition when Dad goes hunting,” said Jodie Fallis. “We come out for the kids, the community, the pumpkins. This is where we meet all of our friends.”