Wrestling round-up: Moffat County grapplers take honors at multiple levels￼

The Moffat County boys wrestling team displays their varsity letters during a March 21 awards banquet.

Courtesy Photop

With numerous age groups wrapping up their seasons recently, every level of wrestling in Moffat County has plenty to brag about.

High school heights

Moffat County High School athletes picked up plenty of honors during award banquets in recent weeks, with head coach Mark Voloshin highlighting his athletes March 21 at the Moffat County Fairgrounds Pavilion.

Recently named All-State First Team by the Colorado High School Activities Association, senior Kaden Hixson was named Outstanding Wrestler for the team.

Hixson picked up a state title — the first for the Bulldogs since 2007 — in the 3A 126-pound class with a 49-7 season record, ending the year with a 10-8 overtime victory.

Moffat County senior wrestler Kaden Hixson gets to his feet after a Jan. 31 win in Meeker. Hixson claimed a state title to end his senior season and was named All-State First Team by CHSAA.

Andy Bockelman/Craig Press

Fellow senior Michael Voloshin was named MVP, finishing fifth at state in a 44-6 season, while Billy Lawton took the Scholar Athlete award after placing sixth in the state at 38-19.

Among the other team honors were Most Pins for Lawton, Most Improved for junior Cyrus Goldsmith, Most Takedowns for junior Eli Fredrickson, Most Reversals and Most Near-Fall Points for sophomore Kaeden Martinez, and Most Escapes for Zach Hedman.

All-Conference went to Hixson, Michael Voloshin, Hedman, and Eli Fredrickson — all of whom earned regional championships — as well as junior Blake Hill. All-Conference Honorable Mention went to Lawton, Goldsmith, Martinez, and Aron Aguilar.

All of them went on to state as well as receiving a Congressional letter of congratulations.

Academic All-State First Team went to Michael Voloshin, Hill, and Lawton.

The MoCo program also awarded the Bulldog Tough awards for athletes who showed their grit through adversity this season for each grade level. For the freshmen class, it was Talus Folks and for the sophomores, Blake Tupa.

Hill and Eli Fredrickson shared the junior level award, while Lawton, Hixson, and Voloshin got it for seniors as part of recognition for upperclassmen they shared with manager Billie Frederickson.

Big first season

Earlier this month also saw the girls wrestling program hand out awards to cap off its inaugural season.

Senior Makaela Simpson picked up CHSAA All-State Second Team as the 170-pound state runner-up. As part of her 35-4 season, she was named team MVP and earned the award for Most Pins.

Moffat County senior wrestler Makaela Simpson takes to the mat during a Feb. 4 home match. Simpson was a state runner-up and was named CHSAA All-State Second Team.

Andy Bockelman/Craig Press

Sophomore Mikah Vasquez was awarded Most Takedowns, and sophomore Genesis Suarez was named Most Improved.

In its first season of existence, the MoCo girls wrestling team saw five athletes at state, including Simpson, juniors Adrianna Price and Kenleigh Pubanz, and freshmen Cydny Witherell and Kayla Deaton, who took the first win at the state tournament for the program.

Head coach Ashleigh Seely handed out her first varsity letters to the aforementioned athletes, as well as Raegan McMillan, Abbie Martinez, HayLee Staker, Callah Caperton and Maddie Soper.

“It was an incredible opportunity for the girls this year. To be part of Moffat County history sparked the team to continue to build a solid foundation for the future,” Seely said.

Rocking regionals

Craig Middle School wrestling completed its season Saturday, March 25, during the district tournament hosted in Hayden.

Placing fifth among teams, the Bulldogs saw one regional champion as Braxton Bower went undefeated in the tourney with five wins at the 110-pound weight.

The Bulldogs had five runners-up as well: Abraham Alcantar Aguilar (90 pounds), Migiel Montanez Alcantar (95), Titus Frink (140), Owen Hill (145), and Broden Bower (180).

Placing third were Andrea Nunez (girls 105-115), Justin Fraipoint (135), Osvaldo Torres (155), Jackson Burum (165), and Alexander Lira (180).

Jessie Terry (115), Weston Vanquil (120), and Ryleigh Hedman (girls 125-135) each placed fourth, while fifth place went to Chance Hixson (125), Josiah Lasiloo (130), Donovan Lasiloo (145), and Braxton Miller (155). Levi Dunn (155) took sixth.

Stetson Camilletti displays his hardware won in the 49-pound class for kindergarten and first-grade bracket at Rocky Mountain Nationals’ Colorado Elementary State Tournament March 25 at the Denver Coliseum.

Courtesy photo

Pee-wee power

Last but not least were the youngest athletes in the wrestling community, with the pee-wee program Moffat County Youth Wrestling taking on the Rocky Mountain Nationals’ Colorado Elementary State Tournament Friday, March 24, and Saturday at the Denver Coliseum.

Youth Wrestling sent five grapplers to the big tourney, including Kolt Luster, Asher Navratil, Juan Alcantar, and Jason Schaffner.

Stetson Camilletti was the lone wrestler to make it to the podium, placing sixth after progressing as far as the semifinals of the 49-pound class for kindergarten and first-grade.