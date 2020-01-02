Wreck east of Craig hospitalizes one person
Craig Press Staff
Moffat County Sheriff’s Office and other first responders were on the scene Thursday morning of a two-vehicle crash near milepost 95 on U.S. Highway 40.
Craig Fire/Rescue, Moffat County Sheriff’s Office and Memorial Regional Health were dispatched to the area about 9:45 a.m. to find a collision between a silver Chevrolet Impala sedan and a white pickup truck in the westbound lanes heading toward Hayden and Steamboat Springs.
An EMT crew and Craig Fire/Rescue loaded at least one person into a waiting ambulance.
There was visible damage to the front of the Impala, but it’s unknown what caused the crash.
Read the Craig Press Friday, Jan. 3 edition for more updates on this developing report.