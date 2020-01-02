Wreck east of Craig hospitalizes one person

Police and other first responders arrived to find a two-vehicle accident Thursday, Jan. 2 in the westbound lanes of U.S. Highway 40 west of Craig.

Clay Thorp/Craig Press

Moffat County Sheriff’s Office and other first responders were on the scene Thursday morning of a two-vehicle crash near milepost 95 on U.S. Highway 40.

Craig Fire/Rescue, Moffat County Sheriff’s Office and Memorial Regional Health were dispatched to the area about 9:45 a.m. to find a collision between a silver Chevrolet Impala sedan and a white pickup truck in the westbound lanes heading toward Hayden and Steamboat Springs.

An EMT crew and Craig Fire/Rescue loaded at least one person into a waiting ambulance.

There was visible damage to the front of the Impala, but it’s unknown what caused the crash.

