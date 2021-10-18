Wreaths Across America gearing up for annual event honoring veteran dead

A shot from the 2019 Wreaths Across America ceremony from Craig Cemetery.



An annual nationwide celebration of armed forces veteran dead, Wreaths Across America, is on track for its regular ceremony this December. But, like every year, it needs help to happen.

Craig Elks Lodge is seeking sponsorships for wreaths that will be placed on veterans’ graves during Craig’s participation in the nationwide remembrance ceremony Dec. 18.

Information on how to donate or volunteer can be found at wreathsacrossamerica.org/co0127, or by calling 970-270-7274. Email can also be sent to craigwreathsacrossamerica@gmail.com .

The cost to sponsor a wreath is $15 per wreath.