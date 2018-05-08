World War II bomber plane no longer visiting Craig

CRAIG — Organizers of a tour of historic aircraft announced Tuesday that the tour has been postponed. The B-17 Bomber "Sentimental Journey" will not visit Craig this summer due to "unforeseen circumstances," organizers said in a news release.

The Commemorative Air Force planned a stop in Craig from May 29 to June 3 on its "Flying Legends of Victory Tour." Planners intended to allow the public to purchase tours and rides in the plane. Those who have purchased tickets to tour or ride the plane will receive a refund and an email from the flight crew, Commemorative Air Force spokesperson Corey Paul said.

Moffat County Commissioner Ray Beck said it was disappointing to know the plane would not be coming to Craig.

Paul apologized and said the organization hopes to visit Craig in the future.

Beck said that a contact within the organization told him the cancellation was due to “equipment and maintenance” on the airplane.