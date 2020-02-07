Workshop on Feb. 20 aims to address ageism in society

The organization Changing The Narrative will host a workshop on Thursday, Feb. 20, at Colorado Northwestern Community College’s Craig campus for local policymakers, advocates for the aging and others interested in pursuing a community that works for people of all ages.

Called “Reframing Aging,” the event will share evidence-based language and messaging to shift negative, ageist stereotypes preventing older adults from contributing to our community and economy and to help people communicate more effectively about aging-related issues, public policy implications, and best practices.

“The truth is ageism is everywhere, from boardrooms to courtrooms to classrooms,” said Janine Vanderburg, initiative director for Changing the Narrative in a release from the organization. “But with all of us living longer and for the most part healthier lives, we must move away from outdated policies and systems that were established when the average lifespan was much lower. We can apply our spirit of ingenuity and innovation to think differently about how our communities can work for people of all ages. Rather than cling to myths, we should embrace older adults’ wisdom as the hidden treasure it is. The valuable experience of older adults can help solve our economic and societal problems. ”

The workshop is recommended for those who work with, advocate for or communicate about older people and ageism; for policy-makers who want to advance age-friendly communities; for those who simply care about creating communities and an economy in which people of all ages can thrive.

The workshop runs from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Feb. 20 at CNCC, 2801 W. Ninth St.

The workshop is free, but registration in advance is recommended at http://bit.ly/ReframingWorkshopCraig.

For more information, contact Katie Reinisch at katie@progressive-promotions.com or 303-653-1009 or Janine Vanderburg at janine@encoreroadmap.com or 720-295-7443.