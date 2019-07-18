Workshop in Craig to address sage grouse habitat issues for land owners

A large number of male sage grouse gather on a dormant rye field — the site of Moffat County's largest lek, or mating ground — in 2015 to strut and compete for the attention of female grouse.

Lauren Blair

Bird Conservancy of the Rockies and Pheasants Forever will present a rangeland health and sage grouse habitat workshop in Craig.

The presentation takes place from 7:30 to 11:45 a.m. Friday, July 26 at Colorado Northwestern Community College’s Craig campus, Room 185, 2801 W. Ninth St.

Bird Conservancy of the Rockies is a Colorado-based nonprofit that works to conserve birds and their habitats through an integrated approach of science, education and land stewardship, according to its news release.

“Created especially with working lands owners and managers in mind, this event provides an opportunity to learn more about conservation practices that can improve rangeland health while simultaneously enhancing rangeland habitat for the greater sage grouse and other wildlife species in sagebrush habitat,” the release stated. “Practices discussed include cross-fencing to facilitate a prescribed grazing plan, which helps working lands be more sustainable and productive. Other actions include conifer removal, weed control, rangeland planting and projects to provide water to livestock outside of sensitive wet areas. Funding is available to help landowners improve the health and productivity of their land while also benefitting the greater sage grouse and other wildlife. Attendees can learn more about Natural Resources Conservation Service practices that landowners can implement in order to receive Farm Bill cost-share dollars.”

US Fish & Wildlife Service, Colorado Parks and Wildlife and Bureau of Land Management will also share information about their programs and funding opportunities, while a private landowner will share his personal perspective and experiences with CPW’s Habitat Partnership Program.

For more information or to RSVP, contact Jen Perkins at jennifer.perkins@usda.gov or 970-879-3225 Ext. 109.