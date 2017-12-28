Words’ worth: Young Craig writers show off skills in Carol Jacobson poetry contest

CRAIG — On Dec. 20 a large crowd of eighth-grade students, teachers and parents gathered at Downtown Books to listen to poems read by the winners of the Carol Jacobson Memorial Middle School Poetry Contest.

Kaia Gunderson won first place for her poem, "Dreams." Second place went to Anna Jaynes for her poem titled "Drowning." Third place was awarded to Reese Weber for a poem called "Fear." Five honorable mentions were also selected.

Jacobson, a fervent supporter of the arts in Craig and a talented poet in her own right, began the contest about 15 years ago. She owned Downtown Books until her death in 2009.

Members of the Craig Poetry Society judged the contest, and the Northwest Colorado Chapter of Parrot Heads provided prize money.

Following are the poems penned by the first-, second- and third-place winners, as well as the submissions that garnered honorable mention accolades.

First Place

Dreams

By Kaia Gunderson



I stash myself inside my mind

My dreams are a whirlpool

The ones outside declare me as weird

I just like to be me inside

I am the quiet girl in the back

The one who does not fit in

I can not fit in because

It would destroy the beauty that is me.

I walk home and I still dream on

Celebrating that which is me

My eyes are like stars as I see

My dreams and nothing else

Second Place

Drowning

By Anna Jaynes

She feels lost in a thick fog

Outside, the lightning blinds and the thunder deafens

It blocks the hammering reminders in her head

She is tired of trying to pretend

She is exhausted from keeping the fake face

Her face is a lie, a shield, her mask,

It is suffocating

She needs a rest from the lies, the doubts

She welcomes the tears, her luscious comfort

They soon turn to rivers

Leaving tracks down her face

She drifts to her room, collapses onto her bed

Blankets caress her firmly,

Welcoming her

She hopes the alarm clock keeps quiet

It is the key to tranquility

Third Place

Fear

By Reese Weber



I fear failure,

Criticism weighs me down,

Disappointment fulfills its potential,

People's words can be as hurtful as a punch to the face.

Simple mistakes are excruciating to my mind,

Regret fills my body,

Mistakes can be made,

Life goes on to better things.

Others words can hurt me,

In the end it will only make me stronger,

Knock me down a thousand times,

I will get up a thousand and one.

Honorable Mention

Rippled Water

By Devon Garduno



Calm before the storm

Calm before the wind

Calm before the rain

Calm before rippled water

Soon leaves will fall from the winds

Soon puddles will form from the rain

The storm will form rippled water

The storm brought heaps of snow

Kids play and cheer over frost on their eyebrows

The snowman on Aspen and First Street got bigger

And rippled water froze over.

Honorable Mention

Autumn's Mixed Emotions

By Halle Hamilton

Bright colors appear as green turns to orange, yellow and red,

Leaves fall with Winter grabbing them from their limbs,

Fall brings mixed emotions as the air cools into crisp clear breathes.

Leaves crunch beneath our feet,

Air stands still as if Winter whispered,

Ice crystals are shimmering diamonds in the air,

A single leaf falls beneath as a blanket on the floor.

Morning fog bombards our early risings,

Apple cider warms your insides,

Pumpkins are Autumn’s decor,

Blackbirds gather to journey South,

Autumn brings mixed emotions.

Honorable Mention

First Snow

By Shaylee Patterson

In her authority,

She darts back and forth.

Every waking hour an unchanged routine, not a soul knows her name.

She reminisces her minority.

To dash in the snow, to feel ginger sizzle in her mouth, to feel the aroma of hot chocolate

When around the brilliant flame lit brightly.

"Winter hasn't shown his face, Within this

horrid, hell-like place"

Her childhood has packed and gone away,

"Everything vigorous will never stay."

But while on her daily routine,

The clouds thought of something keen.

They struggled with the sun,

Diamonds began to trickle down.

And so did happiness all around.

Honorable Mention

Long Cold Winter Days

By Emma Knez

White powder blowing into my helmet

My toes as cold as ice

Snowmobilies are my passion

Snow pants are my fashion

Three layers of clothes fighting to keep my body warm

Snowflakes getting caught on my eyelashes

Side-hilling with tones of snow piling up on my lap,

My mask has turned to ice due to breathing and the wind

I feel as if it's only me and my snowmachine against the whole mountain

Dodging trees as if it is a game

It's peaceful to hear that loud motor roar

A time of cold will forever be in my soul

What if my life is only free during the long winter days?

Time flies by but another day will come

Honorable Mention

Oceanside Sunset

By Olivia Profumo

When fire clashes with water

It's not all gory or grim

It anything, it gives light to beauty

Every day, same time, same place.

The clouds like cotton balls

Soak up the scarlet and tangerine spills as they spread

The beckoning ocean kisses the sand

The darkening ocean halves the sun

Soon enough the sky will be clean

A blank slate for tomorrow.

As the biggest star sets,

A million others come out to play.