Woodbury Park to receive new playground following council bid approval

Woodbury Park will receive a new ADA-certified playground for the community to enjoy following a $336,000 bid approval from Craig city council during the Feb. 9 council meeting.

Parks and Recreation Director Ryan Dennison said the new playground at Woodbury Park is a capital funds project that has been in the works for the last year. Dennison said that Parks and Rec received five bids on the project from vendors.

“As you can see, the playground at Woodbury, it’s in desperate need of upgrades, so this will be a positive upgrade for the community,” Dennison said.

Dennison told councilors that Parks and Rec was really looking for something with easy access for the community and had play features that kids of all ages could enjoy at the park.

The two top bids for capital playground project came down to A to Z Recreation at $336,000, and Churchich Recreation at $335,000. Dennison stated to councilors that the two manufacturers were the top two in the country.

City Manager Peter Brixius added that Parks and Rec will be applying for a Tier 1 grant by the end of February. If awarded the grant, it would cover roughly half of the playground project, Brixius said.

When working through the two bids, Dennison stated that the Churchich Recreation bid was the one that the Parks and Rec board looked at closely. However, there were some concerns about the split-level playing surface with the design, which could cause issues with deterioration over the years.

Dennison said Parks and Rec decided to recommend the A to Z recreation playground in the end due to its functionality and one set surface.

“It’s a pour and place surface, so it’s one surface, which is really great,” Dennison said. “The play structure, we thought it could be a real mecca for the kids of all ages. It has a swing for parents to be able to play with their kids, and has a rocker and inclusive spinner for all abilities…it really just fit the mold.”

According to Councilor Steve Mazzuca, who attended the Parks and Rec Department meeting regarding the playground project, the pour-and-place surface is easier to maintain and surface in the future, compared to those that use the rubber or wood chips.

The pour-in-place surface will come with a 7-year warranty, Dennison said, which will cover many general wear-and-tear issues with the playground.

Mayor Jarrod Ogden thanked Dennison for being thorough and vetting the process when it came to determining the purchase of the new playground set.

Mazzuca added that he liked that the playground Parks and Rec chose to recommend was inclusive of almost all ages, as well as wheelchair accessible.

A date for construction of the new Woodbury playground to being has not yet been set.

