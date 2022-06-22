Wood chips start to fly at Whittle the Wood 2022

Wood chips are flying and Loudy Simpson Park is filled with the buzz of chainsaws, as artists are sculpting their pieces for the Whittle the Wood carving contest.

This year there are eight competitors — Damon Gorecki, Kadin Gurney, Nate Hall, Bongo Love, Matt Ounsworth, Joe Srholez, Chad Stratton and Jim Valentine — and they are hard at work turning their logs into works of art after setting up shop early Wednesday morning.

All of the carvers are returning challengers for the Whittle the Wood competition except for Gurney, who is competing for the first time.

Walking through the workstations on day one of the event, the wood carvings are starting to take shape.

Whittle the Wood will be open to the public for free on Wednesday and Thursday, so anyone can stop by to watch the artists at work.

Carvers will continue to polish the pieces until Saturday afternoon, when the chainsaws must come to a stop, and the pieces will be weighed by a panel of local judges.

To see a wood carving competition take place in quick time, there will be a live chainsaw carving contest on Saturday where carvers have only an hour to complete their creations.

Carvers are hard at work at the 22nd Whittle the Wood on Wednesday, June 22, 2022.

Damon Gorecki working on wood carving at Whittle the Wood on Wednesday, June 22, 2022.

Joe Srholez making chainsaw cuts in the wood sculpture that already has penciled in design at Loudy Simpson Whittle the Wood 2022

Chad Stratton making cuts into his wood carving on day one of Whittle the Wood Wednesday, June 22, 2022.

Bongo Love working away on Whittle the Wood carving on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at Loudy Simpson.

Nate Hall taking a chainsaw to his wood project on Wednesday. June 22, 2022.

Carvers Kadin Gurney (front) and Joe Srholez making fresh cuts into Whittle the Wood projects on Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at Loudy Simpson.

Matt Ounsworth starts to shape in wood project on Wednesday, June 22, 2022.

