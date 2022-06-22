Wood chips start to fly at Whittle the Wood 2022
Wood chips are flying and Loudy Simpson Park is filled with the buzz of chainsaws, as artists are sculpting their pieces for the Whittle the Wood carving contest.
This year there are eight competitors — Damon Gorecki, Kadin Gurney, Nate Hall, Bongo Love, Matt Ounsworth, Joe Srholez, Chad Stratton and Jim Valentine — and they are hard at work turning their logs into works of art after setting up shop early Wednesday morning.
All of the carvers are returning challengers for the Whittle the Wood competition except for Gurney, who is competing for the first time.
Walking through the workstations on day one of the event, the wood carvings are starting to take shape.
Whittle the Wood will be open to the public for free on Wednesday and Thursday, so anyone can stop by to watch the artists at work.
Carvers will continue to polish the pieces until Saturday afternoon, when the chainsaws must come to a stop, and the pieces will be weighed by a panel of local judges.
To see a wood carving competition take place in quick time, there will be a live chainsaw carving contest on Saturday where carvers have only an hour to complete their creations.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Craig and Moffat County make the Craig Press’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.