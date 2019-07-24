Women for Moffat County seeks to fund community projects

Northwest Colorado women are looking to make a difference in the area.

The group Women for Moffat County is currently accepting new members with a goal of raising $10,000 to provide yearly grants for capital and life-changing projects to local groups and individuals that directly support and improve the community.

Those who join the group will make a donation of $115 per year, with $100 for grant funding and the remaining $15 for administrative and advertising expenses. Members will be part of the selection process to fund projects.

Women for Moffat County was “established to harness the creative and charitable energy of local women of all ages as we strive to improve Moffat County,” according to the group’s website.

“We are dedicated to being a vehicle through which women can give in such a way that, because of our numbers, it combines each contribution to make a profound impact,” the site said.

The group is looking to attain nonprofit status, currently pairing with Luttrell Barn Cultural Center Foundation.

The board of directors includes officers President Kacey Green, Vice President Jobeth Tupa, Treasurer Michelle Jones, and Secretary Kacey Lyons.

“I feel lucky to live in a community that is so beautiful, is supportive of our youth, and is home to some pretty amazing people,” Green said on the group’s site.

Members of the board are the only parties who cannot apply for project funding, Green said. Those who apply for membership can also submit their own project proposals, though membership is not required for funding requests.

“We want to see what the community can come up with beyond what we’ve already thought of,” Green said. “Anybody can put in for the grant for anything that would benefit the community. People have so many great ideas, and the only hold-back is funding.”

Shirley Balleck also sits on the board.

“I’m honored to be on this board with these forward-thinking young women,” Balleck said. “I want to help our community be the best it can be, a great place to work and live. I think this is a fantastic group and know that we can make a difference in our community with your help.”

Women for Moffat County will accept project applications through the end of October and should include a detailed description, budget, and timeline. Preference will be given to organizations and individuals without government funding.

Applications for membership and for project funding are available at womenformc.com.

Membership dues can be mailed with application to:

Women for Moffat County

907 Herring Circle

Craig, CO 81625

Checks should be payable to LBCCF with Women for MC in the memo line.

Dues can also be dropped off with Jones at JW Snack’s Bar & Grill or Lyons at King Homes and Land.

For more information, call 970-824-4248 or 970-326-8981 or visit Facebook.com/WomenforMC.