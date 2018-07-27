Women arrested on suspicion of drug possession: On the Record — Thursday, July 26

Craig Police Department

Thursday, July 26

12:52 a.m. At North Park, officers with the Craig Police Department responded to a report of juveniles breaking curfew. The youngsters were told to go home.

2:49 a.m. On the 500 block of Conner Drive, officers arrested a 43-year-old Craig woman on suspicion of unlawful possession of drugs and drug paraphilia and false reporting, and a 22-year-old Craig woman on suspicion of drug possession and motor vehicle theft.

10:22 a.m. At Ridgeview Trail, officers recovered a lost bicycle.

10:53 a.m. On the 3000 block of Juniper Place, officers recovered a lost bicycle.

5:53 p.m. At a business on Victory Way, officers investigated a report of a dog bite. A report was taken.

6:43 p.m. On the block of 900 block of First Street, officers issued a citation for loud music.

7:54 p.m. On the block of 900 block of Victory Way, officers responded to a report of a suspicious man sleeping in bushes. The man was asked to leave.

11:32 p.m. On the block of 400 block of Washington Street, officers contacted juveniles in violation of curfew and issued them a citation.