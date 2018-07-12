Woman picking flowers arrested: On the Record July 11

Craig Police Department

Wednesday, July 11

8:01 a.m. On the 600 block of Yampa Avenue, Craig Police Department officers responded to a report of a hit-and-run crash that resulted in damage to a vehicle. The suspect left the scene before police arrived.

9:27 a.m. On the 200 block of Barker Street, officers responded to a report of a stolen bicycle.

10:07 a.m. On the 200 block of Field Street, a caller reported a theft of a wallet from a vehicle.

10:33 a.m. On the 2600 block of U.S. Highway 40, a business reported telephone harassment.

12:22 p.m. On the 2000 block of Victory Way, a 33-year-old woman and a 19-year-old man were arrested for shoplifting and trespassing.

2:07 p.m. On the 1500 block of Victory Way, officers served a warrant out of Jefferson County.

4:49 p.m. On the 800 block of Ashley Street, a caller reported possible suspicious activity after spotting broken window at a neighbor's home. Officers contacted the homeowner, who was already aware of the broken window.

6:39 p.m. Near Travelers Inn, a caller reported suspicious activity after seeing a boy who appeared to be hitchhiking. Officers spoke with the boy, who was waiting for a ride after his bicycle broke down. He made it home safely.

8:05 p.m. At a business on the 1100 block of Victory Way, a caller reported a possible drunken driver. After officers found the vehicle of the alleged drunken driver, they watched the vehicle, and did not see the driver return to it.

9:32 p.m. On the 300 block of Mack Lane, a pedestrian flagged down a police officer to ask for a ride home.

10:24 p.m. On the 400 block of Russell Street, a business owner reported a 59-year-old woman was pulling flowers in front of the property. Officers subsequently arrested the woman for driving under restraint. The business owner did not want to press charges for the flowers.