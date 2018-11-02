Woman found dead in Vail was an area teacher

VAIL — A Vail Valley woman was found dead in Gore Creek after she reportedly left a Halloween party and rode a bus to East Vail.

Margo Taryn Khalili, 26, was last seen exiting a Vail bus at around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 31.

Vail Police took the missing persons report at 8:44 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 1. The search, conducted by Vail Mountain Rescue, Vail Police and the Vail Fire Department, started in Big Horn Park in East Vail and fanned out from there, said Justin Dill, with the Vail Police Department..

A Vail Mountain Rescue crew found her body in Gore Creek at 1:45 p.m. Thursday, a couple hundred yards up from the bus stop at Juniper Road and Main Gore Drive in East Vail, Dill said.

Dill said that because Khalili did not live in that area of town, the police investigation would try to determine what she was doing out there.

Khalili worked as a permanent substitute teacher at June Creek Elementary School in Edwards.

“She was a beloved staff member and was doing a great job. We’re all shocked at losing a vibrant 26-year-old who was doing great things for her students,” said Dan Dougherty, chief communications officer with Eagle County schools.

The school district has its crisis team at June Creek, with extra counselors working with both faculty and staff, Dougherty said.

So far, there is nothing to indicate foul play, Dill said.

Eagle County Coroner Kara Bettis said a cause of death is still being determined.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact Sgt. Justin Dill of the Vail Police Department at 970-477-3409.

Staff Writer Randy Wyrick can be reached at 970-748-2935 and rwyrick@vaildaily.com.