Woman flees from police after Kum & Go visit: On the Record — April 9

Craig Police Department

Tuesday, April 9

12:23 a.m. At the east Kum & Go, police in Craig responded to a suspicious person/vehicle/article call. A caller reported a suspicious female inside the store with a bag, possibly trying to hide something. Officers said the woman left the store and when confronted by police, she fled the scene, dropping her bag. Police said they continue to investigate.

7:45 a.m. Police in Craig responded to a child abuse/neglect call. The case is under investigation.

10:00 a.m. On the 900 block of Finley Lane, police in Craig responded to a lost property call. Officers said an iPad was possibly lost or stolen and police continue to investigate.

11:03 a.m. On the 800 block of West First Street, police executed a warrant. Craig police said a 23-year-old Craig man was arrested on a warrant from another law enforcement agency.

Recommended Stories For You

12:07 p.m. On the 2000 block of Williams Lane, police in Craig responded to a trespass call. A trespass notice was issued to a resident at the location.

7:00 p.m. Near the intersection of West Third Street and Apple Street, police in Craig responded to a call of found or recovered property. Officers said they were given a wallet that was found in the area, which was booked into evidence to be later claimed by the owner.

10:33 p.m. Near milepost 95 westbound of U.S. Highway 40, police responded to a possible drunk driver call. Officers said a caller reported a gray vehicle weaving at various speeds last seen at Craig Power Sports, but police were unable to locate the vehicle.

According to the Craig Police Department incident log, police responded to at least 41 calls for service on Sunday.