Woman enters man’s home to drink beer and eat food: On the Record March 16 through 18

Craig Police Department

Friday, March 16

1:11 a.m. On the 300 block of Yampa, officers responded to a suspicious person. A person in a car was using a business's wireless internet.

1:33 a.m. At Craig Storage, officers responded to a suspicious incident. Some people were getting items out of their storage unit.

9:34 a.m. Near the intersection of Colorado Street and East Victory Way, a van and a Chevy sedan collided. There were no injuries. Both vehicles were driven from the scene.

9:53 a.m. On the 10 block of Commerce Street, officers responded to a report of domestic violence. A man and woman were yelling at each other. The man, a 31-year-old Craig resident, was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence, obstruction of telephone or telegraph service and harassment.

11:02 a.m. On the 1200 block of Marianna Way, officers responded to a reported disturbance. A caller said a woman had stolen items and that her mother was in a vehicle in front of the caller's house. The mother had locked the woman out of the vehicle. The woman called for a ride and agreed to stand on the road until somebody came to pick her up.

1:34 p.m. At Jackson's Office Supply, a caller reported that a running vehicle was parked in front of the store. There was no one in the vehicle, but the driver's side door was open. Officers spoke with the owner of the vehicle, who turned off the car.

1:36 p.m. At the Public Safety Center, a 51-year-old Westminister man was arrested on two warrants for violation of bonds, one out of Moffat County and one out of Routt County.

2:09 p.m. At the Public Safety Center, a person reported a theft.

2:15 p.m. On the 800 block of Villa View Drive, a caller reported a suspicious white van parked in the street. The van was moved a few times during the day. No one was in the vehicle. Officers were unable to locate the van.

3:21 p.m. Officers responded to a sex crime in Craig.

3:35 p.m. On the 600 block of Green Street, officers responded to a reported theft. A caller said a tenant moved out of an apartment, taking a kitchen table, air conditioner and other items.

3:55 p.m. On the 700 block of Barclay Street, officers responded to a reported burglary. A caller said a woman entered his home to eat his food and drink his beer.

5:24 p.m. On U.S. Highway 40, a caller reported a possible drunken driver. The Subaru Outback was seen weaving near Hayden before it stopped at the McDonalds in Craig. The vehicle was found unattended in the parking lot.

5:42 p.m. On the 600 block of Hockett Circle, officers responded to a reported disturbance. A child called 911 after his father disciplined him for receiving bad grades. No crime was found.

8:43 p.m. On the 500 block of Breeze Street, officers responded to a reported disturbance. An ex-boyfriend took a woman's keys and would not give them back. Officers were asked to standby. The keys were returned.

9:08 p.m. At Mathers Bar, officers responded to a disturbance. A person was reportedly filming people and trying to instigate fights. The person was served a notice of trespass.

11:12 p.m. At Craig Storage, officers responded to a suspicious vehicle. An unoccupied U-Haul was parked with its lights on. The vehicle was secured.

Saturday, March 17

11:15 a.m. On the 1200 block of Marianna Way, officers responded to a report of trespassing. A woman was issued a notice of trespass.

12:57 p.m. Officers responded to a possible case of child abuse in Craig.

2:30 p.m. On the 1500 block of Ranney Street, officers responded to a non-injury, single-car crash. The vehicle came around a corner too quickly and rolled over. The driver was cited for driving under the influence.

3:06 p.m. On the 700 block of Yampa Avenue, a caller reported someone had shot at his or her camper, which was parked in the alley.

4:37 p.m. On the 600 block of Barclay, officers responded to a reported disturbance. A father and an adult son had a dispute. No crime was found.

8:58 p.m. On the 400 block of East Fourth Street, officers responded to an abandoned 911 call. In the background, dispatch heard a child laughing and a man swearing. The man, a 24-year-old Craig resident, was arrested for failing to appear on traffic violations.

8:58 p.m. At J.W. Snack’s Bar and Grill, officers responded to a reported disturbance. An unruly patron was asked to leave.

11:25 p.m. On the 700 block of Yampa Avenue, officers responded to a reported disturbance. A caller heard screaming from across the yard. It was an argument between a father, a daughter and her boyfriend. No crime was found.

11:56 p.m. At the Loaf 'n Jug, a 14-year-old was cited for violating curfew.

Sunday, March 18

1:17 a.m. On the 1100 block of Lincoln Street, officers responded to a reported burglary. A caller said an unknown person walked into the home and went upstairs while the caller and her two brothers were downstairs. Officers searched the home and did not find anyone inside.

12:31 p.m. On the 1000 block of East 11th Street, officers responded to a reported disturbance. A man was trying to kick a woman out of the home.

2:21 p.m. On the 400 block of Elmwood Street, officers responded to a report of harassment. A man was harassing the caller.

2:30 p.m. On the 900 block of West First Street, a woman found a wallet. Officers returned the wallet to the owner's grandmother.

7:47 p.m. On the 900 block of West First Street, officers responded to a reported threat. A caller said her son's father was sending threats via text.

10:11 p.m. On the 1500 block of Yampa Avenue, a caller found a Social Security card. Officers collected the card and attempted to contact the owner, but were unsuccessful.