Woman dies in rafting accident on the Colorado River
A 51-year-old woman died while rafting on the Colorado River, according to the Grand County Sheriff’s Office.
A report was received by Grand County Dispatch at approximately 12:48 p.m. Sunday, referencing an overturned raft near Radium Campground in unincorporated Grand County.
The Bureau of Land Management, Kremmling Police Department, Grand County Sheriff’s Office, Grand County Emergency Medical Services and MedEvac responded to Radium Campground, where the woman’s body had been pulled from the water. She was unresponsive.
Life-saving measures were unsuccessful, and the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
The woman’s family is from the Kremmling area and currently working with the coroner’s office. The woman’s name, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the coroner at a later time.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Craig and Moffat County make the Craig Press’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.