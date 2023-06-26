Woman dies in rafting accident on the Colorado River

An unresponsive woman was pulled from the Colorado River on Sunday following a rafting accident and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sky-Hi Daily News file photo

A 51-year-old woman died while rafting on the Colorado River, according to the Grand County Sheriff’s Office.

A report was received by Grand County Dispatch at approximately 12:48 p.m. Sunday, referencing an overturned raft near Radium Campground in unincorporated Grand County.

The Bureau of Land Management, Kremmling Police Department, Grand County Sheriff’s Office, Grand County Emergency Medical Services and MedEvac responded to Radium Campground, where the woman’s body had been pulled from the water. She was unresponsive.

Life-saving measures were unsuccessful, and the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman’s family is from the Kremmling area and currently working with the coroner’s office. The woman’s name, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the coroner at a later time.