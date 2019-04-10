Woman arrested in Hayden for car theft from Front Range

HAYDEN — Colorado State Patrol troopers arrested a 35-year-old woman in Hayden on Monday on suspicion of stealing a vehicle from Evans, Colorado.

Shannon Ketchum, formerly a Pueblo resident, was charged with first-degree aggravated motor vehicle theft, a Class 4 felony, according to an arrest affidavit obtained from the Routt County Justice Center.

The affidavit states a trooper was patrolling U.S. Highway 40 on Monday night when he noticed a Honda Civic traveling east that matched the description and plate numbers of a car reported stolen out of Evans.

The trooper stopped the vehicle and found Ketchum behind the wheel. She immediately told the trooper she knew why he had pulled her over, according to the affidavit, and assumed it was about the car being reported stolen.

The trooper placed Ketchum under arrest, but she assured him the matter was just a misunderstanding. She explained the owner of the car, Jarrod Reeves, was her friend. She claimed Reeves bought the car for her last week, supposedly as a gift.

Ketchum explained how Reeves' mother, whom she didn't get along with, had probably reported the vehicle stolen.

Evans Police Department officer Brad Rodriguez offered a different version of events. He spoke with Reeves, who confirmed Ketchum is an old high school friend. She had been staying with him for several weeks following her move from Pueblo.

Reeves bought a new car last week, according to Rodriguez, but woke the next day to find it missing. He suspected Ketchum of taking it and tried to contact her. When she did not respond, Reeves reported the car stolen Friday.

After confirming those details with the Evans Police Department, the trooper booked Ketchum into Routt County Jail on Monday night.

Her bond has been set at $10,000.