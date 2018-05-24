Without quorum, Craig City Council postpones decision on city custodial services

CRAIG– Several seats were empty at the front of council chambers at Craig City Council's regular meeting Tuesday night. Three council members were absent from the meeting, leading to one postponed decision.

Council was slated to award a bid for cleaning services at City Hall and the Center of Craig after the city's current contractor announced plans to retire.

Councilman Tony Bohrer declared a conflict of interest in the decision. With council members Joe Bird, Jerrod Ogden and Chris Nichols absent from the meeting, council no longer had a quorum.

Discussion on the matter was tabled to the following City Council meeting on June 12.

Craig City Council also took the following actions at its regular meeting Tuesday.

Council approved a local historic designation for the Luttrell Barn.

Council approved an amended site plan that will allow an expansion to Craig Powersports.

Council awarded two bids for services related to the Waterline Project. A bid for materials was awarded to Core and Main for $81,397.93. A bid for installation of the main was awarded to Anson Excavating and Pipe for $397,372.

Council also awarded bids for three curb and gutter repair projects around the city. Bids for two of the projects were awarded to Steamboat Asphalt in the amounts of $112,850 and $29,250. The remaining bid was awarded to Giovanni Construction for $246,791.60.

Council heard monthly reports from the Water/Wastewater Departments and the Financial Department.

Contact Eleanor Hasenbeck at 970-875-1795. Follow her on Twitter, @elHasenbeck.