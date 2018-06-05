With community support, Craig’s Community Budget Center back in action

CRAIG — After an outpouring of community support, the Community Budget Center has rebounded from the damages caused by a burglary during the Memorial Day weekend more quickly than staff expected.

After falling victim to a burglary Friday, May 25, the thrift store and the social service organization it supports were not expected to have enough funding to provide assistance in June due to the cost of repairs, said Executive Director Karen Brown.

The Community Budget Center offers emergency assistance to people in dire straights by providing help with rent, gasoline for transportation to verifiable employment, utilities, temporary shelter and medical supplies and appointments. The thrift store also provides clothing, small appliances and other merchandise to individuals and families in need.

The center will be able to provide those services this month after all, as a stream of donations — including money, equipment and services — have been steadily coming in since news of the incident broke. Brown estimated the center has received about $4,000 since Thursday.

"We have plenty for assistance in June," Brown said. "It's been such a blessing. I was so emotional. It was crazy. It just kept coming in."

She said she initially felt defeated following the break-in, but once the center began receiving donations, everything felt OK.

The Community Budget Center received monetary donations from Craig Apothecary, Faith Lutheran Church, Great Divide Cleaning Services and the Northwest Colorado Chapter of Parrotheads. Memorial Regional Health and High Rapid Networks donated equipment to improve the store's security systems. Several individuals stopped by the store to make smaller cash donations, as well, Brown said.

"What turned out to be a really bad thing just makes the community shine and shows you how much they care," Brown said.

Brown said the police continue to investigate leads, and she is confident the thieves will be caught.

The Community Budget Center is in the process of repairing the damage burglars caused to the building. The repairs will be covered by insurance, and donations allowed the store to pay its deductible.

"Just unbelievable generosity,” Brown said. “I didn't expect people to call and start donating money, but this community came together like I have never, never seen, ever.”