Winter weather advisory issued for Craig and western Colorado, blowing snow and slippery road conditions possible

A winter weather advisory was issued by the National Weather Service’s Grand Junction office early Wednesday and remains in effect through 6 p.m. Thursday.

The advisory is for Craig, Hayden, Dinosaur, Meeker, Rangely and elsewhere in western Colorado, as well as Vernal and Moab, Utah and other areas of east central and northeast Utah.

According to the advisory, snow and blowing snow is expected. Plan on slippery road conditions and significant reductions in visibility. Total snow accumulations could reach two to four inches, with localized amounts up to six inches.

Wind gusts from the storm could reach as high as 35 miles per hour and cause widespread blowing and drifting snow.

For Craig specifically, the forecast is calling for a chance of snow showers to begin after 4 p.m. Wednesday, and for periods of snow showers to continue later Wednesday night. On Thursday, widespread fog, mainly between 11 a.m. and noon is expected, with a high temperature of 21 degrees during the day. New snow accumulation of 1 to 2 inches is possible in Craig Thursday.

A Winter Weather Advisory for snow and blowing snow means periods of snow and blowing snow will cause primarily travel difficulties. Be prepared for snow covered roads and limited visibilities, and use caution while driving. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.