Winter storm to bring more snow to Craig

A midweek sprinkling of snow won’t be the last powder Northwest Colorado sees.

An overnight wave of showers Wednesday amounted to roughly two inches of snow in Craig by 7 a.m. Thursday, according to estimates by the National Weather Service Grand Junction office.

However, the precipitation slowed greatly by Thursday afternoon and will continue to dry out heading into the weekend, said NWS Technician Dan Cuevas.

“We’ll have some weak high pressure developing over us, hence the drier weather,” he said. “It will probably be a little above normal temperatures.”

Yet, another small storm is coming to Craig, expected to settle into the area by Sunday, with a 20% chance of activity late Saturday night.

“This next system is coming a little colder than the one leaving now,” Cuevas said.

After temperature highs in the 40s leading into the weekend, the climate will dip into highs of 30s and single-digit lows with cloud coverage.

In all, NWS expects about one inch of accumulated snow across Sunday and Monday, but this will mark a stop-and-start weather pattern throughout the coming week.

“It’s a sort of an unsettled northwest flow, so there’s still a slight chance (for snow) Monday into Tuesday, but then Wednesday is dry,” Cuevas said, noting that Thursday and Friday might see minor showers. “None of these look exceptionally strong.”

While the snow came down heavily Thursday morning, Craig Police and Moffat County Sheriff’s Department reported to the Craig Press that there were no weather-related calls for service on Thursday, marking a relatively safe day for travelers in Moffat County and the City of Craig.