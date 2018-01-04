Winter break ends for MCSD and CNCC – Education Briefs

Students and staff of Moffat School District are on winter break through Jan8. Staff will hold an elementary school workday Jan. 8. Classes will resume for all MCSD students Jan. 9.

Colorado Northwestern Community College students are on winter break and resume classes Jan. 8 for college students and high school students taking college classes.

Moffat County High School introduces new schedule



For the coming semester, the Moffat County High School will be running a new schedule.



Along with the new schedule Principal Kyle York said, “Our motto has become ‘Aspire to Excellence,’ and one way we feel we can meet that is providing time for students to get the help they need and to reward our students that are ‘Aspiring to Excellence’ day in and day out. Our hope is that you will also join us in ‘Aspiring to Excellence’ and help us to keep your student responsible for attending their interventions on Friday.”



Monday and Wednesday will always be “A” days, and Tuesday and Thursday will always be “B” days. On weeks with a full five days, a special “Bulldog Day" will be held on Friday. On those Fridays, students will attend all eight periods, plus have a special advisory that will focus on interventions.



Students on the ineligible list will work with their advisors on Wednesdays and select a teacher to work with to get their grade up.



Students who have As, Bs and Cs will be requested by teachers to work on missing assignments, finish tests and quizzes and get help with homework help. Also, once per month, students with As, Bs and Cs will be invited to attend a rewards assembly for their hard work. These students will also be given opportunities to peer tutor or take an SAT prep course.



Parenting the Love and Logic Way class registration open until Jan. 16



Parenting the Love and Logic way is a class that offers techniques to help parents with children of all ages raise responsible kids, have more fun in their role and easily and immediately change their children's behavior. The class is designed for parents and educators of all ages.

The free class will meet from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays Jan. 30 through March 13 at The Center of Craig, 601 Yampa Ave., and free child care will be provided.

For more information or to register by Jan. 16 contact Charity Reiser at 970-824-8282 ext. 2043 or charity.reiser@state.co.us.

Recommended Stories For You

Positive Youth Development training set for Jan. 25

Colorado is recognized as a leader in promoting and operationalizing Positive Youth Development at the state, local and community levels.

PYD is an approach that incorporates the development of skills, opportunities and authentic relationships into programs, practices, and policies so that young people reach their full potential. This training is open to youth-serving professionals or anyone interested in the well-being of young people.

PYD is based on the following five principals.

• Strengths-based: The program adopts a holistic approach that focuses on the inherent strengths of an individual, family or community, then building upon them.

• Inclusive: The program addresses the needs of all youth by ensuring that our approach is culturally responsive.

• Engaging youth as a partner: The program ensures the intentional, meaningful and sustained involvement of youth as equitable partners in the programs, practices and policies that seek to impact them.

• Collaborative: The program creates meaningful partnerships within and across sectors to effectively align our work.

• Sustainable: The program addresses long-term planning through funding, training, capacity building, professional development and evaluation to ensure ongoing support and engagement of youth.

Grand Futures and the Routt and Moffat County Communities That Care coalitions are partnering with Eagle River Youth Coalition and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment to provide a regionalized PYD Training in Steamboat Springs and Craig later this month

Training is free, but availability is limited, and space will fill quickly. Those interested are urged to register as soon as possible at pydtrainings.eventbrite.com.



Scholarships available for juniors graduating in 2019

Applications are being accepted for Positive Coaching Alliance's Triple-Impact Competitor Scholarships.



PCA awards scholarships of $1,000 to $2,000, depending on location, to high school athletes, based on their responses to questions pertaining to how they meet the standard defined in “Elevating Your Game: Becoming a Triple-Impact Competitor,” by PCA Founder Jim Thompson



For applications, eligibility requirements and rules to know before applying visit positivecoach.org/awards-programs/triple-impact-competitor-scholarships

