Winning record at stake as Moffat County football preps for Senior Night vs. Coal Ridge

Andy Bockelman

At the crux of the Western Slope League portion of its season, Moffat County High School football will be seeking a much-needed victory in front of its home crowd.

MCHS hosts its last home match of the regular season Friday night against Coal Ridge, which will be Senior Night as the full Bulldog roster sets it sights on a win.

Kickoff is at 7 p.m. for the event at the Bulldog Proving Grounds.

At 4-2, the MoCo record by itself easily exceeds that of the Titans’ 1-5 as the two both seek their first conference triumph, each 0-2 in the 2A WSL.

In terms of statistics, the Dogs hold the advantage in most categories.

The battle between quarterbacks is no contest as Ryan Peck’s average passing yardage is 122.5 per game compared to 47.6 for Karsen DuBois, given the Titans’ run effort.

Though Titan Damian Spell has seen 90.5 yards of rushing per game, Kevin Hernandez edges him out with 96.3.

MCHS coach Jamie Nelson noted that Spell’s frame plays heavily into his stats.

“One advantage they have is everybody’s bigger than us. Their fullback’s about 230, 240 pounds, and they give him the ball about 80% of the time, so we’ve got our work cut out for us,” he said. “They started giving it to him more when we played them last year, and since then, they’ve built their offense around that.”

On the other side of the ball, Jackson Wade’s 10 tackles per game puts him just behind 2A WSL leader Joe Campagna, who holds 10.3 per event for MCHS.

Coal Ridge’s defense has averaged one sack in each of their six games, though without any recorded fumble recoveries or interceptions so far.

Alternately, MoCo has six picks so far — led by Dagan White as the only WSL player to have four — as well as seven fumble recoveries and 11 sacks to their name.

Still, the Titans have something the Bulldogs do not — nothing to lose.

Coal Ridge is all but out of the running for the playoffs, and a loss in Craig will likely keep them in last place in the conference for the second straight year.

Besides ensuring a winning record for this fall, a W on Friday will keep the Bulldogs’ postseason hopes alive, with the Dogs’ pristine non-conference numbers keeping them afloat after losses to Basalt and Aspen.

Though a win will not be a guarantee to keep things rolling for MoCo football into mid-November, it’s far preferable to the prospect of losing to a team that hasn’t experienced victory since August and hasn’t scored a point since starting league games.

Still, Coal Ridge’s last two non-league defeats were decided by a combined four points — losses of 7-6 and 17-14 — and though the Titans were blanked 34-0 last week by the Longhorns, they allowed fewer points than when the Dogs fell 49-7 in Basalt.

“They’re a good team, but they haven’t been able to finish games,” Nelson said. “We’ve gotta be the ones who finish here.”

A solid final home event for the eldest members of the program is also what coaches want to see, with the night starting with a senior sendoff for upperclassmen Hernandez, White, Keaton Durbin, Riley Nelson, Dario Alexander and Kameron Baker.

“I told them it’s the last time you’ll be standing here this Friday, so I hope you guys appreciate it and play your tails off,” coach Nelson said.