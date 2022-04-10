Winners announced for coalition’s Crane Sighting Contest

Jeff Nashlenas captured this image of sandhill cranes west of Steamboat.

Colorado Crane Conservation Coalition/Courtesy photo

The Colorado Crane Conservation Coalition received 58 sightings of sandhill cranes in the Yampa Valley this year for the group’s annual sighting contest.

The grand prize for seeing the first cranes in all the Yampa Valley was Chandler Shoemake, who reported cranes in Craig.

The Moffat County winner was Rita Donham, and the Craig winner was Mia Gustafson.

In West Routt, the winner was Jack Moorman, and Davey Baron reported the first crane signting in North Routt.

The Steamboat Springs winner was Emily La Rosa, and South Routt winner was Joanna Riley.

According to the group, the sightings help them in their mission to conserve cranes and create awareness. To see the full results, go to coloradocranes.org/first-crane-sighting-contest.